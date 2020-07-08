Government doctor succumbs to COVID-19 in Guntur, 40 staff at hospital tested

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A doctor from Guntur succumbed to COVID-19 while a municipal commissioner rank officer tested positive for the virus in the district.

The doctor was working at the a government hospital in the district and tested positive one week ago. Officials said a resident of the apartment complex where the doctor was staying tested positive recently. Tests of the resident's contacts were conducted during which the doctor also tested positive.

He was moved to one of the COVID hospitals initially but as his condition worsened, he was shifted to Guntur Government General Hospital. Two days ago, the doctor was shifted to another COVID hospital in Vijayawada for better treatment where he succumbed, Tenali government general hospital superintendent Dr Sanat Kumari told The New Indian Express.

Soon after the doctor tested positive for COVID-19, nearly 40 staff and doctors at the hospital where he was working were also tested and all of their results came out negative.

Meanwhile, a municipal commissioner from Guntur district too tested positive for the virus. He is presently under home isolation and medical teams are monitoring his health condition.