LG Polymers case: 12 accused including CEO Sunkey Jeong sent to 14 days judicial remand

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: All 12 accused, including LG Polymers CEO Sunkey Jeong, technical director DS Kim and general manager P Poorna Chandra Mohana Rao, who were arrested for the LG Polymers gas leak at RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam, were sent to 14 days judicial remand on Wednesday. They were produced before the magistrate through video conferencing by the police.

The 12 were arrested on Tuesday after the police found prima facie evidence against them in the investigation into the styrene vapour leak from the plant on May 7, which left 15 people dead and 538 hospitalised.

After the High Power Committee constituted to probe the reasons for the leakage found fault with the management for the accident, police arrested the CEO and 11 others on Tuesday. Police said the accused will be shifted to the central jail at Adavivaram. They will be in remand till July 22 as per the court order.