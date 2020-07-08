STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

LG Polymers case: 12 accused including CEO Sunkey Jeong sent to 14 days judicial remand

The 12 were arrested on Tuesday after the police found prima facie evidence against them in the investigation into the styrene vapour leak from the plant on May 7, which left 15 people dead

Published: 08th July 2020 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Gas leak from LG polymers created panic in Venkatapuram and five other villages in the wee hours on May 7

Gas leak from LG polymers created panic in Venkatapuram and five other villages in the wee hours on May 7. (File photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: All 12 accused, including LG Polymers CEO Sunkey Jeong, technical director DS Kim and general manager P Poorna Chandra Mohana Rao, who were arrested for the LG Polymers gas leak at RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam, were sent to 14 days judicial remand on Wednesday. They were produced before the magistrate through video conferencing by the police.

The 12 were arrested on Tuesday after the police found prima facie evidence against them in the investigation into the styrene vapour leak from the plant on May 7, which left 15 people dead and 538 hospitalised.

After the High Power Committee constituted to probe the reasons for the leakage found fault with the management for the accident, police arrested the CEO and 11 others on Tuesday. Police said the accused will be shifted to the central jail at Adavivaram. They will be in remand till July 22 as per the court order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LG Polymers gas leak
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp