Minister warns of action against food contractors

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Alla Nani) has warned of taking stringent action against food and sanitation contractors of quarantine centres and COVID-19 Care Centres in the State, if the complaints against them were found to be true. Such people will be removed and cases will be filed against them, he warned. Following reports that the quality of food served is not up to mark, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed Alla Nani and other officials to verify the fact by inspecting the hospitals and quarantine centres across the State and take corrective measures.

Addressing media persons after visiting Vijayawada GGH on Tuesday, he said, “Compared to other States, AP is doing a better job. Several measures are being initiated to contain the spread of the virus.” Earlier, the minister interacted with four patients in the hospital and later tasted the food served to patients at Vijayawada Government General Hospital . As many as 9,700 doctors were recruited to tackle COVID-19 scare. In spite of such measures, positive cases are on the rise, especially after lockdown relaxation, the minister said.