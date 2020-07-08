STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Minister warns of action against food contractors

In spite of such measures, positive cases are on the rise, especially after lockdown relaxation, the minister said.

Published: 08th July 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Alla Nani) has warned of taking stringent action against food and sanitation contractors of quarantine centres and COVID-19 Care Centres in the State, if the complaints against them were found to be true. Such people will be removed and cases will be filed against them, he warned. Following reports that the quality of food served is not up to mark, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed Alla Nani and other officials to verify the fact by inspecting the hospitals and quarantine centres across the State and take corrective measures.

Addressing media persons after visiting Vijayawada GGH on Tuesday, he said, “Compared to other States, AP is doing a better job. Several measures are being initiated to contain the spread of the virus.” Earlier, the minister interacted with four patients in the hospital and later tasted the food served to patients at Vijayawada Government General Hospital . As many as 9,700 doctors were recruited to tackle COVID-19 scare. In spite of such measures, positive cases are on the rise, especially after lockdown relaxation, the minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp