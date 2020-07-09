AP government fixes maximum fares to keep hospitals from fleecing Covid-19 patients

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Wednesday fixed the ceiling rates for various packages of Covid-19 treatment in hospitals. It had earlier issued orders including the 15 Covid–19 procedures under the Aarogyasri scheme. As per the suggestions of a technical committee chaired by Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy, the per-day cost for Covid-19 treatment includes charges for medical personnel, PPE, disinfection, investigations, medicines and nutrition, among other things.

Non-critical Covid-19 treatment will cost Rs 3,250 per day, and in non- Aarogyasri hospitals, if a patient prefers to stay in a private room, an additional Rs 600 may be charged. Indications of Covid-19 that requires non-critical care are fever, sore throat, cough, and a normal chest X-ray. An abnormal chest X-ray would signify need for critical care ICU without ventilator support. Indications for critical care ICU with NIV and oxygenation are abnormal chest X-ray and SPO2 less than 94.

Private hospitals are classified as: Category A - exclusively for Covid-19 treatment; Category B - for both Covid-19 and other cases; and Category C - for non-Covid-19 cases. The government or district Collectors will notify private hospitals in any of these categories. Hospitals not notified under these categories will be permitted to treat non-Covid-19 patients. If a coronavirus test is done in a private NABL and ICMR-approved lab, it will cost an additional Rs 2,400.

Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients who choose to remain in home quarantine but desires to get biochemical/haematological/ radiological tests may get them done in the facility of their choice, (Category A or B hospitals), and such patients must not be turned away under any circumstances. Non-Aarogyasri hospitals must display the governmentnotified per-day rates at the reception and provide treatment as per the SOPs, protocols and guidelines issued by the ICMR and the government. No hospital is to undertake clinical trials of any nature without prior permission from the government.

Mandatory investigations for each procedure

Non Critical Care: Chest Xray, Hemogram, ECG, LFT, RFT ICU without ventilator - Serum ferritin, CRP, D - Dimer, Troponin, Chest XRay, Hemogram, ECG, LFT, RFT, ABG, Electrolytes

ICU with NIV (Nasal O2, CPAP, BIPAP, HFNO): Serum ferritin, CRP, D-Dimer, Troponin, Chest XRay, Hemogram, ECG, LFT, RFT, ABG, Electrolytes

ICU with ventilator: Serum ferritin, CRP, D-Dimer, Troponin, Chest XRay, Hemogram, ECG, LFT, RFT, ABG, Electrolytes, LDH, Procalcitonin, CT - Chest

SEPSIS without ventilator Serum ferritin, CRP, D-Dimer, Troponin, Chest XRay, Hemogram, ECG, LFT, RFT, ABG, Electrolytes, LDH, Procalcitonin, CT - Chest, blood culture