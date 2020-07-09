No entry into Andhra Pradesh for vehicles sans e-passes: SP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni conducted a surprise inspection of the interstate border check-post at Pondugala village in Dachepalli mandal on Wednesday. He said that all passenger vehicles should possess e-passes to enter into Andhra Pradesh. The vehicles possessing e-passes will be allowed to enter into the State from 7 am to 7 pm. People without a valid e-pass will not be allowed to enter into the State through the border checkpost. They need to apply for e-pass through Spandana online portal. It is advisable for people to plan their visit to AP after obtaining e-pass.

However, the police will consider allowing people without e-passes into the State in emergencies. The people coming from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and New Delhi should undergo tests, the SP said. He directed the police personnel to further strengthen surveillance at the border checkpost to prevent smuggling of sand and liquor. A constant vigil should also be kept to prevent unauthorised entry of people into the State from neighbouring Telangana, he said. Later, the SP inspected Dachepalli and Macherla police stations.