COVID-19 tally crosses 25,000 in Andhra with 1,608 fresh cases, 15 more die

As many as 981 people were discharged in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 13,194, while the active cases stand at 11,936

Published: 10th July 2020 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

A roadside vendor sells masks and gloves at Bhavanipuram in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 25,000 mark on Friday and now stands at 25,422 with a total 1,608 new cases confirmed out of 21,020 samples tested in the last 24 hours till 9 a.m. on Friday.

With another 15 deaths, two each in Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and Kurnool districts, and one each in Nellore, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts, the COVID-19 toll in the state increased to 292.

As many as 981 people were discharged in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 13,194, while the active cases stand at 11,936.

The number of people tested so far in the state now stands at 11,15,636 and the tests conducted per million population in the state stands at 20,892 per million, which is the highest among the states.

As per the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Friday, among 13 districts, seven reported more than 100 new cases with the highest being Chittoor district with 208 cases, followed by Anantapur district with 191. East Godavari reported 169 cases, followed by West Godavari (144), Kurnool (144), Guntur (136), Prakasam(110), Kadapa ( 91), Visakhapatnam (86), Vizianagaram (86), Srikakulam (80), Krishna (80) and Nellore (51).

As many as 32 cases were reported from those who came from other states, which include Telangana (22), Maharashtra (4), Delhi (2), Odisha (2), Tamil Nadu (1) and Rajasthan (1). There were no new cases reported among foriegn returnees.

Kurnool with 2,939 cases continues to top the list, followed by Anantapur (2,850), Guntur (2,799), East Godavari (2,231), Chittoor (2,209), Krishna (2,175), Kadapa (1,645), West Godavari (1,527), Visakhapatnam (1,277), Prakasam (975), Nellore (955), Srikakulam (646) and Vizianagaram (419).

Kurnool with 93 casualties continues to lead the the list of COVID-19 deaths, followed by Krishna (75), Guntur (26), Anantapur (22), Chittoor (19), Visakhapatnam (9), West Godavari (9), Srikakulam (9), East Godavari (8), Nellore (7), Prakasam (5), Kadapa (4) and Vizianagaram (4).

Kurnool district also tops the list among the recoveries in the state. A total of 1,743 were discharged in the district, followed by Anantapur (1,703), Krishna (1,392), Guntur (1,334), Chittoor (1,057), Kadapa (737), East Godavari (694), Visakhapatnam (637), Prakasam (616), Nellore (541), West Godavari (467), Srikakulam (170) and Vizianagaram (140).

COVID-19 Coronavirus Andhra COVID-19 cases
