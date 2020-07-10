STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘LG Polymers didn’t follow orders for 3 years’

The committee pointed out that during an inspection on December 18, 2019, the Director of Factories issued 34 orders, with some containing more than one observation.

Published: 10th July 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

LG Polymers, vizag gas leak

LG Polymers India firm in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: For more than three years, LG Polymers didn’t comply with 16 inspection orders issued in 2016, the high-power committee (HPC) that probed the gas leak from the firm’s plant in Vizag has said. Besides, the fate of 18 fresh orders issued during an inspection in 2019 is not known, it added. The gas leak in May this year left 15 people dead and hundreds hospitalised.

While LG Polymers exposed its poor safety standards by not implementing the 2016 orders of the Factories Department till 2019, the Directorate of Factories failed by not ensuring that the firm followed the safety protocol, the HPC observed. The Directorate of Factories, it said, was not effective in implementing the Factories Act and other rules.

The committee pointed out that during an inspection on December 18, 2019, the Director of Factories issued 34 orders, with some containing more than one observation.

It also said the institutional structure of factory safety compliance in the Factories Department is very weak, and there are significant regulatory gaps in plan approvals, issue of licenses, safety audits and compliance. Structural changes are needed in the way safety protocols and regulations are implemented, the high-power committee asserted.

Despite being informed multiple times, the Factories Department did not form a Local Crisis Group under the Chemical Accidents (Emergency Planning, Preparedness and Response) Rules, 1996, the HPC said, adding that the state government must take immediate action to form Local Crisis Groups for all industries covered under MSIHC Rules, 1989, and hold regular mock drills.

The committee further said the Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, Visakhapatnam reported that they have only four officers for the entire state, and there are nearly 14,000 registered Petroleum and

Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) units in Andhra Pradesh, apart from several thousands of mobile tankers. It also reported that it is the only organisation of its kind directly overseeing safety requirements for over 3 lakh hazardous units in India.

The committee noted that the organisation is clearly small and has a very limited capacity, and has become more of a licensing authority than a safety regulatory authority. It said the safety regulatory system needs a complete overhaul, as safety is of paramount importance. At present, safety does not seem to be given full importance, and is being treated more like a licensing provision, the HPC observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LG Polymers
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp