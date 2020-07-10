Andhra medical & dental colleges agree for PG admissions, HC reserves order

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development, the medical and dental colleges on Thursday told the AP High Court that they were ready to take up admission of students into the Post Graduation courses for 2020-2021 to 2022-2023 as per the fee fixed by the State government. The managements, however, said they have decided to collect Rs 45,000 fees from each student for three years and that they have reached an agreement with the students over it. The students, however, informed the High Court that the collection of Rs 45,000 by the college managements is not in accordance with the fee fixed by the government.

The High Court bench of Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy and Justice K Suresh Reddy on Thursday heard a batch of petitions filed by the students and colleges.Counsels representing the college managements A Satya Prasad and DV Sitarama Murthy informed the court that the college managements and students have come to an agreement over collecting additional Rs 45,000 for three years.

Senior advocate KG Krishna Murthy representing the students, said that there is no provision for the managements to collect the additional Rs 45,000 and that the managements have forced the students to accept their proposal. The other counsels of students said the collection of Rs 45,000 should be based on the High Court verdict only.After hearing both sides, the High Court Bench adjourned the case for orders to a further date.