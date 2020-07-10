Tobacco farmers’ unions threaten ‘crop holiday’ for next season

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam Southern Black Soils (SBS) region and Southern Light Soils (SLS) region Tobacco Farmers Union leaders have unanimously decided to observe ‘crop holiday’ for the next tobacco season in protest against the “cheating tactics” of the buyers. The decision was taken at a meeting of the union leaders held at Ongole Tobacco Board office on Thursday.

They also urged the government to implement ‘contract farming mode’ for tobacco cultivation in the State, which is presently being implemented for white burley tobacco varieties. Farmers also demanded that the prices be fixed well before the harvesting. Later, SBS and the SLS regions Tobacco Sarmers Union’ leaders unanimously approved the resolutions on the issues.

Farmers union leaders observed that tobacco buyers had been deceiving farmers for long through their “cheating practices.” “Despite having a handful of international tobacco orders, the buyers are trying to purchase tobacco stocks at cheaper prices, by forming a syndicate. In protest against the attitude of the tobacco buyers, we decided to go for a ‘crop holiday’ for the next season,” they explained.

Meanwhile, AP Markfed managing director PS Pradyumna discussed the impact of Markfed entry into the tobacco auctions with farmers. “We are ready to purchase all the remaining stock from farmers and if required, we will allocate more funds for it. We will purchase the last tobacco leaf from the farmers without fail,” the MD assured.