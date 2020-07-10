STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tobacco farmers’ unions threaten ‘crop holiday’ for next season

Meanwhile, AP Markfed managing director PS Pradyumna discussed the impact of Markfed entry into the tobacco auctions with farmers.

Published: 10th July 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Tobacco

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam Southern Black Soils (SBS) region and Southern Light Soils (SLS) region Tobacco  Farmers Union leaders have unanimously decided to observe ‘crop holiday’ for the next tobacco season in  protest against the “cheating tactics” of the buyers.  The decision was taken at a meeting of the union leaders held at Ongole Tobacco Board office on Thursday.

They also urged the government to implement ‘contract farming mode’ for tobacco cultivation in the State, which is presently being implemented for white burley tobacco varieties. Farmers also demanded that the prices be fixed well before the harvesting. Later, SBS and the SLS regions Tobacco Sarmers Union’ leaders unanimously approved the resolutions on the issues.

Farmers union leaders observed that  tobacco buyers had been deceiving farmers for long through their “cheating practices.” “Despite having a handful of international tobacco orders, the buyers are trying to purchase tobacco stocks at cheaper prices, by forming a syndicate. In protest against the attitude of the tobacco buyers, we decided to go for a ‘crop holiday’ for the next season,” they explained.

Meanwhile, AP Markfed managing director PS Pradyumna discussed the impact of Markfed entry into the tobacco auctions with farmers. “We are ready to purchase all the remaining stock from farmers and if required, we will allocate more funds for it. We will purchase the last tobacco leaf from the farmers without fail,” the MD assured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tobacco Tobacco farmers
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp