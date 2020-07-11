STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ESI scam: Ex-minister Pithani’s personal secretary arrested, his son on ACB radar

Published: 11th July 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Former Labour minister Pithani Satyanarayana

Former Labour minister Pithani Satyanarayana (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday arrested Murali Mohan, who had worked as the personal secretary to former labour minister Pithani Satyanarayana, for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore ESI scam. At present, Murali Mohan is working as a section officer of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department in the State Secretariat.During the previous TDP regime, Pinthani Satyanarayana succeeded K Atchannaidu as the labour minister.  The ACB officials took Murali Mohan to the government hospital and conducted Covid-19 test on him.

Later, he was produced before the ACB special court, which sent him to judicial remand for 14 days. According to ACB officials, the accused took commission for issuing purchase order and clearing bills in collusion with the then director and staff of Directorate of Insurance and Medical Services (DIMS).
On the other hand, ACB officials have launched a search for Pithani’s son Pithani Venkata Suresh in Hyderabad after his role was found during the course of investigation. 

The former minister’s son reportedly played a major role in giving work orders pertaining to medicine purchase to his near and dear ones. “In our probe, we came to know that both Pithani’s son and his personal secretary were involved in matters related to ESI medicine purchase. Right from awarding work orders to payment of bills, Suresh played a crucial role by bringing pressure on ESI directors through Murali Mohan,” said a senior official, on condition of anonymity.

Murali Mohan and  Pithani Venkata Suresh had filed anticipatory bail petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday. Earlier, ACB officials arrested 10 persons scam, including MLA and former minister K Atchannaidu.

TAGS
ESI scam Pithani Satyanarayana
