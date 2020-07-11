One month grace period to avail welfare schemes: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to ensure that no eligible person is left out of any welfare scheme being implemented by the State government.

During a review meeting on the implementation of various welfare schemes held here on Friday, the Chief Minister said a month grace period was given for eligible persons to avail the schemes. He instructed the officials to verify the application and see to it that all eligible persons get the benefit.

The various schemes implemented recently include YSR Vahana Mitra (June 4), Jagananna Chedodu (June 10), YSR Nethanna Nestham (June 20) and YSR Kapu Nestham (June 24).

YSR Vahana Mitra was advanced by four months and YSR Nethanna Nestham by six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under YSR Nethanna Nestham, every weaver who owns a loom will be given financial assistance of `24, 000. Due to COVID-19, the second phase assistance was given six months in advance.Any eligible person, who did not get the benefit, was urged to apply within a month.

Land for tribals on Aug 9

During a review meeting on distribution of RoFR (Recognition of Forest Rights) patta lands to tribals, the Chief Minister asked officials to clear the claims so that the lands can be distributed on the World Adivasi Day on August 9.He said all the land claims of tribals should be cleared by then and the tribals, who were waiting all these years for their rights, should get them.“All the tribals, who have the right to cultivate land, should be allowed to do so,” Jagan said.

Officials were asked to prepare plans for the development of patta lands after their distribution and suggest the crops that can be cultivated. He said all the agro-based sectors should partner in this endeavour.Officials said a portal called ‘Giri Bhumi’ would be launched on the occasion.Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) Pushpa Srivani and top officials of the department were present.

New official to monitor Covid hospitals

Vijayawada: The State government on Friday issued orders posting AV Rajamouli as Special Officer, hospital preparedness, and ex-officio secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare department. He shall monitor the arrangements of all State and district COVID hospitals. The UP-cadre IAS official, who was the Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office during the TDP regime, was transferred in the first reshuffle of the IAS officers on May 30, 2019, the day Jagan took oath as Chief Minister. Since then, he was waiting for posting.