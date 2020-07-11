TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu slams YSRC government for ‘ill-treatment’ of doctors

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of pushing the State into a helpless situation, Leader of the Opposition and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has slammed the government for “not providing timely treatment” for a doctor, who died of coronovirus at Tenali in Guntur district.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Naidu said the Tenali doctor had pleaded for better treatment but, unfortunately, no timely help was provided.

He said that the sad state of affairs in AP was evident from the letter sent by Government Doctors’ Association to the Chief Secretary stating that they would not be able to work in a place where there was no respect for the doctors.

“The Prakasam District Medical and Health Officer was made to stand for coming late for a review meeting. Anantapur DMHO was personally humiliated. The DMHOs of Srikakulam and Nellore were being forced to go on leave,” he alleged.