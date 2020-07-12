Focus on long-term impact of styrene on human health: HPC

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The high-power committee (HPC), which investigated the gas leak in LG Polymers plant on May 7, in its report, has said the gas leak may have a long-term impact on human health, soil, water, flora and fauna.

It said as per the United States Environment Protection Agency (USEPA), there may be an association between styrene exposure and an increased risk of leukaemia and lymphoma. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has determined that styrene vapour is a possible carcinogen and can cause cancer under prolonged exposure.

However, the committee stated that long-term effects on human beings need to be studied by medical experts. Uncontrolled styrene vapour release has also affected the surrounding habitations. Twelve people lost their lives due to the gas leak, while 585 were hospitalised. Many were found unconscious, semi-conscious and developed nausea, respiratory problems, skin rashes, sore eyes among others.

As reported by the Animal Husbandry department, 34 animals died due to the effect of gas leak between May 7 and 9. The joint team of National Environmental Engineering Research Institute and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear unit of the National Disaster Response Force reported all the trees near the M6 Tank turned either fully or partially dry. The team observed wherever the relatively heavy mixture of monomer and polymer styrene flooded, all green plants got dried up.

The committee stated a detailed study may be entrusted with Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) to study the long-term effects of styrene vapour on people’s health, especially children, senior citizens and pregnant women. The HPC also stressed monitoring of pregnant women with the outcome of the pregnancy and one year follow-up of newborns may be compulsorily done.

The ICMR should also study impact on the reproductive system, styrene-induced genetic disorders and conduct epidemiological study, the HPC stated. Concern was also raised in the public hearing about gynaecological issues and suggested that women’s health be included in the parameters being checked, it said.As per the report, the animal husbandry experts should conduct a study to know the long-term impact on the livestock and animals due to exposure to styrene vapour.

In the atmosphere, styrene, being heavier than air settles down soon, is rapidly dispersed, especially in the presence of sunlight. It is insoluble in water and is lighter than water in liquid form. Styrene would float at the top and drain away in case of water flow. The stagnant water points where there is no flow needs to be monitored continuously. However, where styrene polymerises and becomes stable, it may settle down or disperse in the water in the form of micro plastics.

Such water bodies also need to be monitored. Soil quality and underground water quality also need to be monitored.Therefore, soil quality monitoring at regular intervals over two years needs to be conducted. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) need to conduct these studies, along with experts, to monitor the water quality, the report stated.