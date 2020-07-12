STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four crest gates of Prakasam Barrage lifted

The officials expect the inflow to increase to 14,000 cusecs — 10,000 cusecs from Kesari and another 4,000 cusecs from Pattiseema lift irrigation scheme — by Saturday night.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With heavy inflow reaching Prakasam Barrage from upstream, irrigation officials started diverting the water into Krishna eastern and western main canals, besides lifting four crest gates of the Prakasam Barrage.

While around 4,000 cusecs water from Pattiseema and 4,000 cusecs more from Kesari reached the barrage on Saturday morning, the officials diverted 5,338 cusecs through eastern main canal and 2,519 cusecs through the western main canal. 

The officials expect the inflow to increase to 14,000 cusecs — 10,000 cusecs from Kesari and another 4,000 cusecs from Pattiseema lift irrigation scheme — by Saturday night. As of 6 pm, there was a surplus of 3,625 cusecs of water.

The Pattiseema LIS pumps were stopped to regulate the flows. In a teleconference with irrigation officials, Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz noted that about 6,000-7,000 cusecs was being released downstream by lifting the gates of the barrage.

