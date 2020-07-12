Young people driving spike in coronavirus cases in Kadapa district

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Healthcare professionals worried about the rising number of coronavirus infections among young people in Kadapa district, especially those under the age of 45 years. DMHO N Uma Sundari said that it is a mistake to believe that the virus only severely impacts older people and those with prolonged illnesses. The reason for the increase in the number of young people reporting COVID infections has much to do with the unlocking of the economy and people getting out of their homes for work, at times, with no regard to social distancing and mask etiquette, the DMHO added.

Meanwhile, Kadapa district reported 48 coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the count to 1,831. Of the 48 cases, 20 were reported from Kadapa, five from Proddatur, three each from Railway Kodur and Chinthakommadinne, two each from Lakkireddipalle, Rajampeta and Pendlimarri and one each from Obulavaripalle, Rayachoti, Vempalle, Simhadripuram, Badvel, Veerapunayunipalle, Jammalamadugu, Mydukur, Duvvur and Khajipeta and one a foreign returnee. A total of 158 expatriates from Kuwait tested positive for coronavirus so far.

One person died while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at RIMS, Kadapa on Friday. The person was suffering from diabetes and was admitted to Covid-19 hospital in Proddatur on July 5. He was shifted to RIMS the next day for better treatment. District Collector C Harikiran said that 65 persons were discharged from Fathima Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday, taking the total discharges to 985. They were given Rs 2,000 financial aid each.

Indira Satellite Township in Kadapa Urban and Ramsai Nagar in Duvvur Rural will be non-containment zones from Sunday as no positive case was reported in these areas in the past 28 days. Despite the police cracking the whip on mask violators by registering cases and imposing fines, there has been no change in the mindset of people. People were seen crowding in front of bakeries, tea stalls and grocery stores in violation of Covid-19 protocols.