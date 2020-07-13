Fight over face mask claims life of a 19-year-old girl in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An argument over not wearing face mask has claimed the life of a 19-year-old girl at Rentachintala in Guntur district. The incident occurred on July 3 but came to light on Sunday. Karnati Fatima, who sustained head injuries while trying to save her father, succumbed at the Guntur GGH on Saturday. According to police, Karnati Fatima was out with her parents on July 3 when an argument began between her parents and a few youths from the locality.

Earlier the youth had made fun of Karnati Yalamandala, Fatima’s father for moving around in the neighbourhood without wearing a face mask. On July 3, however, one of the youths had not been wearing a mask and Fatima’s mother questioned one named Annapureddy Mallikarjuna for roaming the streets without wearing a mask. The verbal spat turned violent when Mallikarjuna along with his relatives assaulted the couple with sticks. The couple’s daughter, Fatima, who intervened, sustained a head injury. She was shifted to the Guntur GGH, where she died while undergoing treatment.