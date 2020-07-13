Jagananna Thodu is PM SVANidhi: BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: ALLEGING that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government was pasting its stickers on Central government projects, BJP state vice-president S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy claimed that the ‘Jagananna Thodu’ scheme announced by the State government was nothing but the PM Street Vendors’ AatmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi). He demanded that the YSRC government to print the images of Prime Minister, failing which the state should bear the entire expenditure instead of availing Central support. “In the government order, it mentioned PM SVANidhi and that it would be implemented through MEPMA, but it is preparing the list of beneficiaries for ‘Jagananna Thodu’. It is completely wrong,” he said.