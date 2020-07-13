Record 37 COVID-19 deaths in Andhra Pradesh in 24 hours, 1,935 fresh cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A record 37 people succumbed to COVID-19 across Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours till Monday 9 a.m. taking the toll in the state to 365. Another 1,935 people including 13 who returned from other states and three who returned from other countries tested positive taking the state’s tally to 31,103.

As per the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Monday evening, among the 37 casualties, six were reported in Anantapur district, followed by four each in Kurnool, East Godavari and West Godavari, three each in Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and Prakasam, two each in Kadapa, Nellore, Srikakulam and one each in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.

As many as 19,247 samples were tested between Sunday morning and Monday morning and the total number of samples tested so far in the state reached 11,73,096. As many as 1,030 people were discharged from hospitals and the total number of recoveries increased to 1,646 including 14,275 from the state, 1,866 from those returning from other states and 323 among the foriegn returnees.

The total active cases now stands at 14,274 and according to health department officials, 11,958 patients are being treated in the hospitals while 2,316 patients are being treated in COVID care centres.

In the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the highest number of cases -- 313 -- were reported in East Godavari district, followed by Kurnool (249), Srikakulam (204), Guntur (191), Anantapur (176), Chittoor(168), West Godavari (137), Krishna (111), Nellore (99), Kadapa (84), Visakhapatnam (84), Vizianagaram (69) and Prakasam (34).

Kurnool continues to top the list with the highest number of cases in the state. The district’s tally stands at 3,654, followed by Anantapur (3,466), Guntur (3,210), East Godavari (2,955), Chittoor (2,836), Krishna (2,615), Kadapa (1,870), West Godavari (1,827), Visakhapatnam (1,461), Nellore (1,254), Prakasam (1,206), Srikakulam (1,199) and Vizianagaram (702).

Anantapur tops the list among the total number of recoveries. So far, 2,072 people have recovered from the virus in the district, followed by Kurnool (1,982), Krishna (1,841), Guntur (1,495), Chittoor (1,183), West Godavari (1,033), Krishna (988), Visakhapatnam (852), East Godavari (847), Prakasam (784), Nellore (629), Srikakulam (391) and Vizianagaram (178).

Among the 13 cases reported from other states in the last 24 hours, six were from Telangana, three each from Maharashtra and Karnataka and one from Jharkhand. Among the three cases reported among the foreign returnees in the last 24 hours, two were from the UAE and one from the UK.