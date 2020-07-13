With 255 new Covid cases, Guntur district tally goes beyond 3,000

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur on Sunday recorded 255 cases of Covid-19, according to district officials. This was the highest single-day spike in the district, which took the aggregate cases to 3,121. While 114 fresh infections were recorded in Guntur city, Tadepalli reported 12, Edlapadu 10, Mangalagiri nine, Dachepalli seven and Tenali six.

Meanwhile, the government hospital in Tenali, a town which accounted for 201 cases of the overall tally, will be turned into a 200-bed Covid hospital. Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, who on Sunday observed that there was an imminent need for quick expansion of healthcare in the district, said even private hospitals and medical colleges could be used for the treatment of the coronavirus patients as more isolation facilities, ventilators, beds and manpower were required.

Superintendent Dr Sanat Kumari was thus asked to make necessary arrangements at the Tenali hospital and begin treatment of Covid-19 patients as per the latest protocol within two days. Dr Kumari said a one kilolitre capacity oxygen plant and 50 oxygen cylinders were supplied to the hospital by the Central government. She added that the hospital would continue the mother and child ward in the campus.