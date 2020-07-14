All safety steps taken in view of Godavari flood: Minister

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Minister for Agriculture K Kannababu said in view of the increasing flood of Godavari river, all precautions are being taken in East and West Godavari districts. Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, he said Resettlement and Rehabilitation works for Polavaram project displaced people are being done at a brisk pace. “We discussed it with the West Godavari District Collector and appointed a special officer for every habitation, which is susceptible to inundation,” the minister said.

Stating that due to shortage of staff at the village level last year, he said there was a delay in deploying men to inundated villages. He said the situation has changed now with village secretariats in place. He said 108 and 104 emergency vehicles are on the standby and all necessary measures are in place to deal with flood situation, if and when it happens. Kannababu advised those flaying the government to come up with constructive suggestions and not create an unnecessary scare.