COVID-19: Highest single-day death toll in Andhra as 43 more patients succumb to virus

Published: 14th July 2020 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

A Covid-19 triage centre set up at a school in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh witnessed a sharp surge in the number of COVID-19 deaths with 43 patients succumbing to the virus in the past 24 hours. With this, the total number of deaths in the state breached the 400 mark.

Meanwhile, 1,916 persons including 1,908 from within the state and eight from other states tested positive for the virus taking the total number of cases to 33,019.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, a total of 22,670 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am of which 1,916 tested positive.

Chittoor recorded the highest number of cases with 238 persons testing positive followed by 215 in Srikakulam and 199 in West Godavari. With the fresh cases, the Chittoor district tally went past 3,000-mark. Similarly, with 160 cases, the East Godavari tally breached the 3,000-mark and the cumulative cases in the district now stand at 3,115.

The highest ever single-day tally of deaths was recorded in the past 24 hours with 10 patients from Anantapur, nine from West Godavari, five each in Chittoor, East Godavari and Kadapa, three from Kurnool and Prakasam, two from Visakhapatnam and one from Vizianagaram succumbing to the virus.

Meanwhile, 952 patients got discharged from hospitals after their recovery taking the total number of discharged persons to 17,467. The active cases now stand at 15,144.

