Lockdown likely to be reimposed in Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The district administration is mulling reimposition of lockdown in the city to check the spread of Covid-19. Of the total 3,654 coronavirus cases reported in the district, 1,250 were recorded in Kurnool city alone. Barricades were placed in majority of areas in the city. Apart from Kurnool city, Adoni, Dhone and Nandyal also saw a spike in coronavirus cases in the past few weeks. Despite the increase in Covid-19 cases, people were seen not wearing face masks and flouting social distance norm. Lockdown was already reimposed at Adoni, Bethamcherla, Yemmiganur, Dhone and Nandyal with some relaxation.