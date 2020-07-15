STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam fire mishap: Five accidents within seven months in Pharma City

Since December 2019, five accidents have occurred in the Pharma City, in which seven persons were killed.

Published: 15th July 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Firemen put off the fire after blast at Visakha Solvents Company at Paravada in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Firemen put off the fire after blast at Visakha Solvents Company at Paravada in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City at Parawada witnessed yet another industrial mishap on Monday night when huge blaze broke out in Visakha Solvents leaving one dead and another injured. The Department of Factories held a safety awareness drive involving all stakeholders of the Pharma City very recently.

In the last seven months, five accidents occurred in the Pharma City, in which seven persons were killed. On June 29, two persons died and four others were injured due to hydrogen sulphide leak at Sainor Life Sciences. In the same plant, a major accident occurred in 2015.

In a mishap at Smilax pharma, two persons died on December 27, 2019. Just a day before, one person died and 10 fell ill due to gas leak at Smilax unit. In 2019, one person died at Alkali pharma when he fell down while doing centring work on the first floor. At Actis generics plant, one person died after a fall while doing painting work.

The Pharma City was set up in 2,004 acres 14 years ago. There are 85 industries with 32,000 employees. In these pharma units, reactors play a crucial role in production of drugs. These reactors are of varied storage capacity from 1 kilo litres to 12 kilo litres.

The Pharma City witnessed 29 major and minor accidents in the last five years. In May 2017, two died and three others were injured in a fire accident at Azico Biophore India Private Ltd. One person died and 15 others were injured due to ammonia gas leak at Srikar Laboratories Private Ltd in 2016.

Some of the major industrial mishaps that occurred in Vizag, included oxygen pressure reducing station blast at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, killing 19 persons on June 13, 2012, HPCL Visakh Refinery fire which claimed 27 lives on August 23, 2013, and fire in HPCL Refinery in 1997 in which 22 persons were killed.

Cause for concern

The mishap took place in the Pharma City despite the Department of Factories holding a safety awareness drive involving all stakeholders very recently

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vizag fire mishap Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam blaze Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City Visakha Solvents
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp