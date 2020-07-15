STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With spike in COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh's Srisailam temple closed for a week

On Tuesday, 13 more COVID-19 cases were reported, taking the count to 32 in the temple alone.

KURNOOL: With the spike in COVID-19 cases in Srisailam, the district authorities have decided to close the famous Srisailam temple for one week. On Tuesday, 13 more COVID-19 cases were reported, taking the count to 32 in the temple alone. Five people, including assistant priests and security men in the temple tested positive.

Temple Executive Officer KS Rama Rao said that 26 corona cases were reported in the last two days. As per the directive of the higher officials, pilgrims were not allowed to have darshan on Tuesday. Eight residents of the town also contracted the virus. Sanitisation of the temple premises was taken up as a measure to prevent spread of coronavirus.

The temple will be reopened after assessing the situation, the EO said. Temple medical officer M Soma Sekhar said 32 cases were reported in Srisailam and its adjacent village Sunnipenta. People should take all precautionary measures to curb the spread of virus, he said.

Kurnool count reaches 3,823

In Kurnool, 169 new corona cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,823. Of the total 3,823 cases, 2,105 people have been discharged from hospitals after their complete recovery. At present, the number of active cases in the district is 1,610. The corona toll in the district increased to 108 with three more deaths on Tuesday.

