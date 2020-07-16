STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur sees 468 new coronavirus cases in a day

Guntur city accounts for 235 fresh infections; 2,063 of the overall 3,924 cases active.

Published: 16th July 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur district recorded 468 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest in a single day, on Wednesday, pushing its overall count to 3,924. While 235 fresh infections were registered in Guntur city alone, Tadepalli, Narasaraopet and Tenali reported spikes of 70, 36 and 28 cases, respectively, followed by 26 in Piduguralla and Mangalagiri each, 20 in Dachepalli, 17 in Sattenapalli and 10 each in Macherla and Pedakakani. At present, the number of active cases in the district is 2,063.

As many as 1,869 patients were discharged from hospitals after their recovery and 32 people fell victim to Covid-19. With the spike in corona cases, the district authorities have decided to impose lockdown in Gurazala revenue division from Thursday, covering Macherla, Piduguralla, Gurazala and Dachepalli towns, Machavaram, Veldurthi, Durgi, Vijayapuri South, Karampudi and other mandals. Addressing a press conference at the municipal office in Piduguralla on Wednesday, RDO J Parthasarathy said the lockdown would be enforced in the division for a week to curb the spread of coronavirus. Shops will be allowed to open from 6 to 9 am only to enable people to purchase essential commodities.

Medical and fertiliser shops have been exempted from lockdown restrictions, he said. The RDO directed officials to enforce lockdown curbs in the entire division strictly. He appealed to people to take all precautionary measures as advised by the government to protect themselves from coronavirus. Stern action will be taken against violators of lockdown restrictions, the RDO added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Guntur district
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp