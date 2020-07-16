Medical staff test Covid-19 positive, VRDL functioning hit

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A data entry operator at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) in Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH) Covid-19 Control Room, two staff nurses and one ward boy have tested positive for the virus. Two GGH employees attached to the blood bank and a staff nurse in the mother and child hospital also were infected. Other staff of VRDL did not attend work on Tuesday out of fear, affecting testing of samples. On Wednesday morning also, the staff did not report for duty. The GGH authorities conducted tests for all the staff and they tested negative.

The VRDL in Ongole GGH Covid Control Room was thoroughly sanitised after the data entry operator tested positive for the virus. “As per Covid-19 protocol, we have taken every care to prevent the spread of virus. We have also made alternative arrangements to ensure the functioning of VRDL without any interruption,” Dr D Sreeramulu, hospital superintendent said. The Covid-19 count increased to 1,851 as 131 new cases were reported. As many as 64 patients were discharged from Ongole GGH. At present, the number of active cases in the district is 564.