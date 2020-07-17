Special teams to conduct safety drive in Pharma City

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: District Collector V Vinay Chand on Thursday constituted four special teams comprising officials of department of factories, Pollution Control Board, and AP disaster response and fire services to conduct special safety drive in factories located in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City at Parawada.

The teams will verify the safety aspects maintained by the factories as per the norms prescribed by the Central and State governments. The Collector asked the teams to submit a report within 10 days.

The joint chief inspector of factories, Visakhapatnam, will be the overall coordinator for the special safety drive and will prepare an action plan for the teams.