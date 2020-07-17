STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh surges past 40,000, toll crosses 500

On the brighter side, the number of recoveries crossed the 20,000 mark and now stands at 20,298 with another 837 people discharged from hospitals

Published: 17th July 2020 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

A Covid-19 triage centre set up at a school in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 toll in Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 500 mark and now stands at 534, with another 42 casualties reported across the state in the last 24 hours till 9 a.m. on Friday.  

The state’s tally of cases also crossed the 40,000 mark and now stands at 40,646, with another 2,602 cases reported in the last 24 hours. It is the third consecutive day that more than 2000 cases were reported on a single day.  

On the brighter side, the number of recoveries crossed the 20,000 mark and now stands at 20,298 with another 837 people discharged from hospitals.

As per the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Friday, among the 42 casualties, six were reported in Anantapur district, followed by Chittoor (5), Guntur (4), West Godavari (4), Kadapa (3), Visakhapatnam (3), Kurnool (2), Nellore (2), Vizianagaram (2) and Krishna (1).

As many as  20,245 samples were tested between Thursday morning and Friday morning and the total number of samples tested so far in the state reached 12,60,512. A total of 16,584 people are undergoing treatment in hospitals and another 3,230 are being treated at Covid Care Centres. The number of active cases in the state is 19,814.

Among the 20,298 discharged so far, 17,812 are from the state, 2,105 are those who returned from other states and 381 are those who returned from other countries.

In the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the highest number of cases -- 643-- were reported in East godavari district, followed by Guntur (367), Chittoor (328), Kurnool (315), Anantapur (297), Srikakulam (149), Nellore (127), West Godavari (109), Vizianagaram (89), Kadapa (55), Prakasam (53), Krishna (37) and Visakhapatnam (23). Eight cases were reported from other states and two from other countries.

Kurnool continues to top the list with the highest number of cases in the state. The district’s tally stands at 5,131, followed by East Godavari (4,505), Guntur (4,330), Anantapur (4,284), Chittoor (3,864), Krishna (3,021), West Godavari (2,537), Kadapa (2,275), Srikakulam (1,852), Nellore (1,717), Visakhapatnam (1,716), Prakasam (1,448) and Vizianagaram (1,071).

Anantapur tops the list among the total number of recoveries. So far, 2,500 people have recovered from the virus in the district, followed by Kurnool (2,324), Krishna (2,108), Guntur (2,105), Chittoor (1,362), Kadapa (1,272), Visakhapatnam (1,175), East Godavari (1,332), West Godavari (1,098), Prakasam (1,075), Nellore (776), Srikakulam (597) and Vizianagaram (288)

Among the eight cases reported from other states in the last 24 hours, six were from Telangana and two from Karnataka. Among the two cases reported among foreign returnees in the last 24 hours, one each was from Kuwait and South Korea.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Andhra COVID-19 cases
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Death toll in south Mumbai building collapse rises to eight, search operations still underway
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp