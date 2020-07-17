COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh surges past 40,000, toll crosses 500

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 toll in Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 500 mark and now stands at 534, with another 42 casualties reported across the state in the last 24 hours till 9 a.m. on Friday.

The state’s tally of cases also crossed the 40,000 mark and now stands at 40,646, with another 2,602 cases reported in the last 24 hours. It is the third consecutive day that more than 2000 cases were reported on a single day.

On the brighter side, the number of recoveries crossed the 20,000 mark and now stands at 20,298 with another 837 people discharged from hospitals.

As per the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Friday, among the 42 casualties, six were reported in Anantapur district, followed by Chittoor (5), Guntur (4), West Godavari (4), Kadapa (3), Visakhapatnam (3), Kurnool (2), Nellore (2), Vizianagaram (2) and Krishna (1).

As many as 20,245 samples were tested between Thursday morning and Friday morning and the total number of samples tested so far in the state reached 12,60,512. A total of 16,584 people are undergoing treatment in hospitals and another 3,230 are being treated at Covid Care Centres. The number of active cases in the state is 19,814.

Among the 20,298 discharged so far, 17,812 are from the state, 2,105 are those who returned from other states and 381 are those who returned from other countries.

In the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the highest number of cases -- 643-- were reported in East godavari district, followed by Guntur (367), Chittoor (328), Kurnool (315), Anantapur (297), Srikakulam (149), Nellore (127), West Godavari (109), Vizianagaram (89), Kadapa (55), Prakasam (53), Krishna (37) and Visakhapatnam (23). Eight cases were reported from other states and two from other countries.

Kurnool continues to top the list with the highest number of cases in the state. The district’s tally stands at 5,131, followed by East Godavari (4,505), Guntur (4,330), Anantapur (4,284), Chittoor (3,864), Krishna (3,021), West Godavari (2,537), Kadapa (2,275), Srikakulam (1,852), Nellore (1,717), Visakhapatnam (1,716), Prakasam (1,448) and Vizianagaram (1,071).

Anantapur tops the list among the total number of recoveries. So far, 2,500 people have recovered from the virus in the district, followed by Kurnool (2,324), Krishna (2,108), Guntur (2,105), Chittoor (1,362), Kadapa (1,272), Visakhapatnam (1,175), East Godavari (1,332), West Godavari (1,098), Prakasam (1,075), Nellore (776), Srikakulam (597) and Vizianagaram (288)

Among the eight cases reported from other states in the last 24 hours, six were from Telangana and two from Karnataka. Among the two cases reported among foreign returnees in the last 24 hours, one each was from Kuwait and South Korea.