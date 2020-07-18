STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: Gosala row ends as 31 guards re-employed at Simhachalam temple

There was furore when the services of 31 guards were not renewed after the expiry of the contract with the hiring agency.

Simhachalam temple

Simhachalam temple.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The controversy over Gosala guards of Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam at Simhachalam ended on Friday as they were re-employed as per the directive of Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao.

There was furore when the services of 31 guards were not renewed after the expiry of the contract with the hiring agency.Many expressed concern over the well-being of cows in the Gosala in the absence of guards.
The minister on Thursday directed the endowments special commissioner to redeploy the guards in Gosala. He said as the contract period of some employees ended, their duty schedule was being changed.

Vellampalli said the Devasthanam was working with commitment for the protection of Gosala. He said as per the advice of veterinary doctors, some cows donated by the devotees were shifted to old Gosala. He appealed to the devotees to donate healthy cows and calves to the Devasthanam.

Meanwhile, Simhachalam Devasthanam chairperson Sanchaita Gajapati Raju said ‘Ananda Vanam’ will be developed at new 'Gosala' where 700 orchards will be raised.

She formally launched the plantation programme on Friday to mark the 70th birth anniversary of former Devasthanam and Maharaja Alak Narayan Society of Arts & Science (MANSAS) Trust Board chairman Ananda Gajapati Raju.

Later, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao visited Gosala and reviewed the situation with the temple officials. Speaking on the occasion, he said the government was committed to protection of cows. He said Telugu Desam Party was trying to politicise temple issues.

