STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ask Governor to reinstate you as State Election Commissioner: Andhra Pradesh HC to N Ramesh Kumar

The court asked the petitioner to submit a copy of the e-mail, to which Ashwini Kumar said they would submit it on Monday.

Published: 18th July 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh election commissioner N Ramesh Kumar

Former state election commissioner N Ramesh Kumar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Friday directed Nimmagada Ramesh Kumar to approach the Governor with regard to his reinstatement as State Election Commissioner (SEC), and told him to submit a memorandum requesting him to implement the court’s order to this effect.

Dealing with the contempt of court petition filed by Ramesh Kumar, a division bench comprising Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy said appointment/reinstatement is under the purview of the Governor as per Article 243 (K) of the Constitution and this was mentioned in the High Court’s verdict.

Pointing out that the Supreme Court had not issued any stay despite three hearings on the petition filed by the state government challenging the High Court verdict, the bench asked the government why it has not implemented the court’s order. Directing the government to file a counter, it adjourned hearing of the case to July 24.

In his argument, the petitioner’s counsel N Ashwini Kumar said that by not implementing the court’s order, the government had resorted to contempt of court. When the court asked him if they brought the issue of Article 243(K) of the Constitution to the notice of the Governor, Ashwini Kumar said they sent an e-mail to the Governor. The court asked the petitioner to submit a copy of the e-mail, to which Ashwini Kumar said they would submit it on Monday.

Advocate General Subrahmanyam Sriram said the hearing in the government’s petition challenging the HC verdict is still under process in the Supreme Court and special leave petitions were filed in the Supreme Court.

‘No SC stay, file counter in a week’

  • The Advocate General said that after the SC issued notice to Ramesh Kumar, he has not filed a counter. He added that the govt will bring the contempt of court petition to the SC’s notice

  • The Advocate General asked the HC to adjourn the case for three weeks and sought two weeks to file a counter. But the HC pointed out that the SC has not issued a stay, and gave one week

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh HC Nimmagada Ramesh Kumar Andhra Pradesh EC AP Election Commissioner
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp