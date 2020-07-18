COVID-19: Biggest single-day spike in Andhra Pradesh with 3,963 cases, 52 deaths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh witnessed the highest single day spike of COVID-19 cases as well as deaths on Saturday. A staggering 3,963 persons tested positive for the virus taking the cumulative tally to 44,609 while 52 patients succumbed to the virus taking the toll to 586.

East Godavari district recorded a massive 994 cases contributing the biggest share while Kurnool reported 550 followed by West Godavari with 407. With the surge in cases, the total tally in East Godavari district went up to 5,499 and stands second among the 13 districts in the state. Kurnool is topping the list with 5,681 cases.

According to the media bulletin by the State Command Control Room, no person coming from other states or countries has been found positive for the virus in the 23,872 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,411 patients got discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 21,763. The total number of active cases now stand at 22,260.

Of the 52 deaths, 13 are from East Godavari district, eight each from Guntur and Krishna, seven from Anantapur, five from West Goavari, four from Prakasam, three from Nellore, two from Visakhapatnam and one each from Chittoor, Kadapa and Vizianagaram.