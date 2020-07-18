STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: Biggest single-day spike in Andhra Pradesh with 3,963 cases, 52 deaths

East Godavari district recorded a massive 994 cases contributing the biggest share while Kurnool reported 550 followed by West Godavari with 407

Published: 18th July 2020 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Medical staff collecting sample from a kid for COVID-19 test at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Friday

Medical staff collecting sample from a kid for COVID-19 test at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh witnessed the highest single day spike of COVID-19 cases as well as deaths on Saturday. A staggering 3,963 persons tested positive for the virus taking the cumulative tally to 44,609 while 52 patients succumbed to the virus taking the toll to 586.

East Godavari district recorded a massive 994 cases contributing the biggest share while Kurnool reported 550 followed by West Godavari with 407. With the surge in cases, the total tally in East Godavari district went up to 5,499 and stands second among the 13 districts in the state. Kurnool is topping the list with 5,681 cases.

According to the media bulletin by the State Command Control Room, no person coming from other states or countries has been found positive for the virus in the 23,872 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,411 patients got discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 21,763. The total number of active cases now stand at 22,260.

Of the 52 deaths, 13 are from East Godavari district, eight each from Guntur and Krishna, seven from Anantapur, five from West Goavari, four from Prakasam, three from Nellore, two from Visakhapatnam and one each from Chittoor, Kadapa and Vizianagaram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Andhra COVID-19 cases
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp