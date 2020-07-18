COVID-19 task force plans to ensure virus reaches peak in Andhra Pradesh by August

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of predictions by some organisations that the number of COVID-19 cases in the State will reach its peak in August, the government has prepared a plan of action to deal with the spike, said COVID-19 Task Force Committee Chairman MT Krishna Babu.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, he said the government with the help of Indian Medical Association (IMA), has formed a pool of doctors and paramedics to face any eventuality.

As of now, as many as 46,198 beds have been kept ready in all COVID care centres across the State and the official machinery is focusing on increasing the number further by at least 5,000 in each district, he said and added that already 5,000 beds each have been readied in East Godavari, West Godavari and Chittoor and efforts are on to increase the bed strength in the remaining districts at the earliest.

Stating that ventilators are of not much use as per the expert opinion, he said they are focusing on increasing the number of oxygen beds. Expressing concern over the increasing mortality rate, he said that it is compulsory to update the vitals and teams have been formed for analysing the situation periodically.

The number of those coming from abroad and other States has declined now. As per the new guidelines, home quarantine is being implemented strictly and people’s awareness in this regard has increased, which is a welcome sign.

To ensure the delivery of quality services to patients in COVID care centres and hospitals, the government has set up a toll free number 1902, using which complaints can be lodged pertaining to poor sanitation, supply of drinking water and food and provision of medical and non-medical facilities.

The grievance redressal mechanism will mainly cover nine subjects. The main objective of feedback mechanism is to plug the loopholes, if any. At the same time, patients are advised not to make irresponsible calls.

Now, know condition of those under treatment

The government will set up a help desk to enable the family members of COVID patients taking treatment for mild to moderate symptoms to know their condition, by providing limited interaction through phone.

As on Friday, 3,071 patients are undergoing treatment in 20 COVID care centres and 6,727 are housed in 94 quarantine centres. It has set up a toll free number 1902, using which complaints on COVID care centres can be lodged.