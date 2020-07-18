STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Restructure curriculum for online classes: Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has asked university vice-chancellors to ensure that Covid-19 protocols are adhered to in the conduct of examinations for final year UG and PG students.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

Addressing the vice-chancellors and other administrators of 20 State universities from Raj Bhavan here on Friday, he observed that though the institutions are launching online classes due to the pandemic, traditional classroom teaching could not be replaced entirely.

Harichandan, also the Chancellor of all State universities, observed that the institutions must restructure and redesign curriculum for virtual classes to overcome the present challenges. The Governor, who participated in the meeting through video conference, expressed satisfaction on the  methods adopted to finish the leftover syllabus and the steps taken to begin the new academic year.

The vice-chancellors said they were fully prepared to conduct the examinations for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students by duly following the COVID-19 protocols.   

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh noted the need for redesigning curriculum to meet the global standards during the health emergency. The minister said despite the unfavourable conditions created by the pandemic, the government will not compromise in upholding the sanctity of the education system and maintaining integrity in the conduct of the examinations.

APSCHE chairman K Hemachandra Reddy, secretary to governor Mukesh Kumar Meena and special commissioner (collegiate education) MM Naik also participated in the conference.

