TTD to take call on darshan at Tirupati temple after 140 staff test positive for COVID-19

Among those who tested positive are archakas, potu workers and security staff. Of them, 70 have recovered and some even returned to work, said TTD Trust Board Chairman Subba Reddy.

Published: 18th July 2020 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, devotees seen lining up at Tirumala temple for darshan.

Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, devotees seen lining up at Tirumala temple for darshan. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) top brass is likely to take a call on continuing darshan at the Srivari temple after a number of staff including archakas tested positive for COVID-19. TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy would be holding a meeting with TTD officials this evening, an official release said.

A couple of days back, Subba Reddy announced that as many as 140 employees of TTD had tested positive for COVID-19 since darshan resumed for devotees. They include archakas, potu workers and security staff. Of them, 70 have recovered and some even returned to work, Subba Reddy said.

Though the Chairman just the other day ruled out closing the temple for devotees, there appears to be a re-think. A brief note drafted by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Tirumala has reportedly recommended closure of the temple for devotees in public interest as it does not come under emergency services. Sources said he advised that if stopping darshan is not possible, pilgrims from containment zones and worst-affected states should not be allowed.

Among his other recommendations are a) reduction of pilgrims per hour to 250; b) stopping sale and distribution of all prasadams; c) closure of private hotels for pilgrims and d) lifting of ban on  sale of plastic bottles.

Currently, the TTD is providing darshan for 12,000 devotees per day.

The Additional SP, in his note, cited several reasons for the increase in number of cases on Tirumala which include a) issuing online tickets for pilgrims from containment zones from AP and also other states; b) allowing darshan for suspected individuals whose samples were collected at Alipiri; c) even as majority of potu workers were affected by COVID-19, the preparation and sale of laddus was not stopped and d) distribution of Naiveedhyam prepared by brahmins, who were affected, to pilgrims also.

