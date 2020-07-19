1,839 infections recorded in just 18 days; 110 more discharged

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM: With 182 coronavirus cases reported on Saturday, the count rose to 2,569 in Srikakulam district. Of which, 1,839 cases were reported in just 18 days of July, accounting for more than 70%.

As many as 110 Covid patients were discharged and 848 samples were collected on Saturday. Similarly, Vizianagaram district reported 110 cases on Saturday, taking the count to 1,387 and 16 patients were discharged. There are 873 active cases in the district. The number of containment clusters went up to 138.