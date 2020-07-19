STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhumana seeks  release of Varavara Rao

In the letter addressed to Venkaiah Naidu, Karunakar Reddy noted that Varavara Rao, 81, who has been ill for some time, is languishing in jail for two years.

Published: 19th July 2020

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: YSRC MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Saturday wrote a letter to Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu seeking his intervention in the release of Telugu poet Varavara Rao, who was arrested in the Elgar Parishad case.

In the letter addressed to Venkaiah Naidu, Karunakar Reddy noted that Varavara Rao, 81, who has been ill for some time, is languishing in jail for two years. Stating that the octogenarian poet cannot be a “threat to the nation”, he urged the Vice-President to intervene in this matter and get the poet released from jail.

Reddy recalled that Varavara Rao is one of his political gurus, who motivated him to enter politics. 
He also recalled his association with Venkaiah Naidu and Varavara Rao and how the three of them along with hundreds of other leaders spent time in Musheerabad jail for almost 21 months during Emergency.

