STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stricter curbs enforced in Guntur; 214 fresh cases

Complete lockdown in Narasaraopet town, traders flout orders.

Published: 19th July 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, SP RN Ammi Reddy and GMC Commissioner C Anuradha inspect containment zones in Guntur city on Friday | Express

Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, SP RN Ammi Reddy and GMC Commissioner C Anuradha inspect containment zones in Guntur city on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As fresh on public movement restrictions came into effect in Guntur district on Saturday, all shops, except those in Narasaraopet, stayed open from 6 am to 11 am. A complete lockdown has been announced in the town, which recorded its highest single-day spike of 41 cases a day before.    

As traders operated even after the allowed timings, police used megaphones to ask them to shut shop. Revenue divisional officer M Venkateswarlu said the local commerce chamber was consulted before re-implementing lockdown in the town. “Vendors will be allowed for doorstep delivery of food items and people should only come out of their houses in case of an emergency.

Soon, the municipal authorities will issue passes allowing one member per family to shop for essential commodities,” he added. Everyone who returned from other states will be tested for Covid-19, the RDO noted. DSP Veera Reddy and other police officials intensified patrolling and inspections even as they requested the public to stay indoors. Strong action will be initiated against those who violate the orders, they warned.  

Meanwhile, the district saw a jump in the coronavirus tally to 4,544 as 214 new cases were detected on Thursday. With a total of 47 deaths and as 2,385 patients were discharged so far, Guntur has 2,112 active cases. Only 20 people allowed at weddings, other functions Marriages and other functions can be performed in non-containment zones of Guntur district, where fresh restrictions came into effect on Saturday, with permission from sub-collectors and revenue divisional officers.

However, only participants not exceeding 20 can attend the functions.  After the Centre implemented the second phase of ‘Unlock’, the state government allowed people living outside the containment zones to hold functions.  Earlier, only collectors were authorised to issue permission. However, the responsibility, later, was transferred to sub collectors and RDOs. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guntur district
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp