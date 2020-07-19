Stricter curbs enforced in Guntur; 214 fresh cases

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As fresh on public movement restrictions came into effect in Guntur district on Saturday, all shops, except those in Narasaraopet, stayed open from 6 am to 11 am. A complete lockdown has been announced in the town, which recorded its highest single-day spike of 41 cases a day before.

As traders operated even after the allowed timings, police used megaphones to ask them to shut shop. Revenue divisional officer M Venkateswarlu said the local commerce chamber was consulted before re-implementing lockdown in the town. “Vendors will be allowed for doorstep delivery of food items and people should only come out of their houses in case of an emergency.

Soon, the municipal authorities will issue passes allowing one member per family to shop for essential commodities,” he added. Everyone who returned from other states will be tested for Covid-19, the RDO noted. DSP Veera Reddy and other police officials intensified patrolling and inspections even as they requested the public to stay indoors. Strong action will be initiated against those who violate the orders, they warned.

Meanwhile, the district saw a jump in the coronavirus tally to 4,544 as 214 new cases were detected on Thursday. With a total of 47 deaths and as 2,385 patients were discharged so far, Guntur has 2,112 active cases. Only 20 people allowed at weddings, other functions Marriages and other functions can be performed in non-containment zones of Guntur district, where fresh restrictions came into effect on Saturday, with permission from sub-collectors and revenue divisional officers.

However, only participants not exceeding 20 can attend the functions. After the Centre implemented the second phase of ‘Unlock’, the state government allowed people living outside the containment zones to hold functions. Earlier, only collectors were authorised to issue permission. However, the responsibility, later, was transferred to sub collectors and RDOs.