STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam witnessed 138 fatal industrial mishaps in nine years

As many as 138 fatal accidents occurred in various industries between 2012 and 2020 in the district.

Published: 19th July 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

LG Polymers, vizag gas leak

LG Polymers India firm in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  As many as 138 fatal accidents occurred in various industries between 2012 and 2020 in the district. There are 20 major hazardous Industries and 120 hazardous industries both in private and public sectors, according to factories department in a report. Among major hazardous industries, there are 11 major hazardous industries in public sector and nine in non-public sector.

Whereas in hazardous industries category, there are 12 industries in public sector and 108 in non-public sector industries. There are 1,400 non-hazardous industries and eight naval and defence establishments in the district. The factories department filed seven cases for prosecution in courts 2017, 11 in 2018, 20 in 2019 and seven in 2020.

Hazard potential of the industry is based on the quantity of hazardous chemicals present and industries having inventories beyond the threshold quantities specified in MSIHC Rules, 1989. Hazardous industries and industries having chemicals listed in schedule of MSIHC Rules but below threshold quantities. The report said most of the accidents occurred due to other reasons such as mechanical hazards, electrical hazards, chemical hazards, fall from heights, confined spaces, manual handling, mechanical handling, fires and explosions, toxic releases, and structural instability.

The report said the factories department suggested steps for safety improvement. Some of the steps include training contract workers, ensure workers’ participation in safety management, encourage near miss reporting, follow change management protocol, risk identification and mitigation, implementation of process safety management, personal protective equipment, safety audits and inspections and strict implementation of permit to work system.

It said as a part of the safety audit, 92 industries are covered in 2016 and 70 in 2018. Four teams are now constituted to conduct safety audit of industries from July 20 to 29. It said offsite emergency mock drills were conducted in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Onsite emergency mock drills were conducted in 300 industries in 2018, 300 industries in 2019 and 100 industries till June, 2020. Industrial emergency response centre is located at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Parawada.

It is manned 24x7 with trained staff to meet any emergency requirements. The centre is equipped with emergency equipment like SCBA sets, PPE, fire entry suits etc. The centre is also provided with emergency equipment tender. Live fire training imparted to 2,000 workers of Pharma City with the guidance of IERC at HPCL - Visakh Refinery under the guidance of factories department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
accidents Visakhapatnam
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp