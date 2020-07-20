47 per cent surplus rain brings cheers to farmers

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In six weeks since the southwest monsoon entered Andhra Pradesh, 47.3 per cent surplus rainfall has been recorded. As against the normal rainfall of 183.7 mm as on date, the State has received 270.5 mm rainfall. Out of 13 districts, 10 recorded excess rainfall, while north coastal districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam received normal rainfall. Chittoor has received the highest surplus rainfall, 99.9 per cent more than the normal rainfall. The district has received 289 mm rainfall till now as against the normal rainfall of 144.6 mm. After Chittoor, Kurnool has received 80 per cent surplus rainfall.

As against the normal rainfall of 148.2 mm, the district has received 266.7 mm. West Godavari has received 74.1 per cent surplus rainfall, Krishna 71.5 per cent, Anantapur 53.9 per cent and Kadapa 47.9 per cent. Comparatively, north coastal districts have received less rainfall, but it is also in the normal range. Srikakulam which received the lowest rainfall compared to other districts, has 9.5 per cent less than what it should have been by this time. The district has received 214.4 mm only as against 237 mm.

With the Meteorological Department predicting more rains in the coming days in both Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema under the influence of active monsoon, the State will continue to have surplus rainfall this Kharif season. Though there is no surge in the inflows into various reservoirs, water levels are expected to increase in the coming days with more rain forecast in the upper catchment areas of both Krishna and Godavari.

At present, the total quantum of water in the reservoirs of the State stands at 304.42 TMC against the total storage capacity of 770.71 TMC. The total quantum of water in the reservoirs was 175.81 TMC only at this time last year. The situation is favourable to intensify agriculture operations in the State. Due to recent rainfall, preparatory cultivation is in progress in the State. Seed distribution is going on at a brisk pace. Paddy crop is in transplantation stage. Sowing of bajra, maize, jowar, ragi, red gram, cotton and other Kharif crops are in progress.

Early sown paddy crop is at tillering to harvesting stage. Pulses and oil seeds crops are at vegetative to flowering stage, while sugarcane is at vegetative stage. “The rains so far are good for farming activity. As on Wednesday, sowing has been completed in 11.92 lakh hectares, which is 111 per cent more than normal acreage. Maize has been raised in 116 per cent more than the normal crop acreage as on the date, millets in 227 per cent, red gram in 140 per cent, groundnut in 137 per cent, cotton in 122 per cent, chilli in 154 per cent and onion in 183 per cent,” said MVS Nagireddy, Vice-Chairman of the AP State Agriculture Mission.