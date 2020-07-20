STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Former Tirumala chief priest passes away

SVIMS Director B Vengamma said he had been suffering from bilateral lung infection (pneumonia), diabetes and kidney related ailments.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to suspend darshan at the Srivari Temple, Tirumala for seven days after an elderly person with coronavirus symptoms collapsed near Srivari Temple.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA/VIJAYAWADA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) former chief priest P Srinivasa Murthy Dikshitulu breathed his last at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) early Monday. He was 73.

Speaking to TNIE, SVIMS Director B Vengamma said he had been suffering from bilateral lung infection (pneumonia), diabetes and kidney related ailments. "He had fever for the last 4-5 days. He was brought to the hospital on Saturday night. When a CT scan was taken, his lung condition came to light. Meanwhile, his samples taken for COVID-19 test returned positive. He died while undergoing treatment in the early hours," she explained.

TTD Trust Board and Chairman YV Subba Reddy expressed grief over Srinivasa Murthy Dikshitulu's demise and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family. When contacted, Subba Reddy said he was saddened by the passing away of the illustrious priest.

“He had been ill for 15-20 days. In the course of medical investigation, he was found to have contracted coronavirus. He was also suffering from age-related health factors,” the TTD Chairman said. Srinivasa Murthy Dikshitulu had not been active in temple affairs for the last one or one-and-a-half years and had retired in May, 2019.

Asked if the TTD has taken a decision on continuing darshan in Tirumala temple as 140 TTD employees have tested positive for coronavirus, Subba Reddy said that no decision had been taken yet. “It is true some employees including 20 archakas have tested positive. All of them are undergoing treatment and some have been discharged. Covid-19 cases are increasing not only in Tirupati, but also across the country. We are closely monitoring the situation and will take an appropriate decision at an appropriate time,” he said.

Srinivasa Murthy Dikshitulu belonged to the Archakam Peddinti family, one of the four hereditary head priests' families, and had rendered ‘Kainkaryams’ (service) to the Lord at both Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala and Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati for nearly three decades. He is survived by wife and two sons, who are working as priests in Tirumala Temple and Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple.

Last rites of the former chief priest will be performed as per the customs of the families of hereditary priests. As per the hereditary traditions of Srivari temple archaka families, the funeral rites will be performed with full temple honours.

