STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CWC forecasts falling trend in flood inflows

Of them, major reservoirs like Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, Pulichintala and others account for 865 TMC, according to Water Resources officials.

Published: 20th July 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river

Krishna river (Photo| EPS)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After receiving steady inflows in the last four days, which helped increase the storage levels in the reservoir, the incoming flood water to the Srisailam project is expected to reduce, according to the Central Water Commission’s forecast. Though the CWC noted that the trend of the flood was ‘falling’, the inflows are likely to increase as rains are expected to continue in the Krishna river catchment areas.

While the inflows to the Srisailam reservoir touched almost 90,000 cusecs on Saturday, they started to fall as the discharge from Jurala project has been regulated. As of 6 am Sunday, the instant inflows stood at 87,000 cusecs and as the day progressed they have come down to about 63,000 cusecs as of 3 PM Sunday. The outflow was around 27,000 cusecs. With steady discharge from Jurala over the last week, the water storage increased to almost 66 TMC on Sunday from 37 TMC on Tuesday as against the gross storage level of 215.81 TMC.

The level of water increased to 842.98 feet from 815.29 feet, as against the full reservoir level of 885 feet. The inflow to Prakasam Barrage has also come down to 9,000 cusecs. About 6,300 cusecs of water was diverted via eastern and western main canals of the Krishna delta. The inflow to Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage, Dowleswaram, remained steady with about 54,000 cusecs reaching the barrage. The Gotta Barrage, across Vamsadhara river, saw a marginal increase in the inflows which stood at 3,145 cusecs, while the outflow was around 3,090 cusecs.

Overall, the officials of the water resources department said about 380 TMC of water is available in all the projects across Krishna, Godavari, Penna and other river basins. Last year on July 19, there was 205 TMC. The gross full reservoir levels of all the projects is around 982 TMC. Of them, major reservoirs like Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, Pulichintala and others account for 865 TMC, according to Water Resources officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Central Water Commission Krishna river
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp