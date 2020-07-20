STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patient dies on way to hospital in Guntur

Only after circle inspector S Vijayachandra called civic chief P Srinivasa Rao to inform him about the incident, the body was shifted to the government hospital.

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: AN elderly man who recently tested positive for the coronavirus collapsed and died while going to a hospital in Sattenapalli of Guntur district on Monday. The man, in his 60s, and his two daughters were boarding an autorickshaw when he fainted near Vavilala Street. Seeing this, the driver reportedly ran away even as the elderly man was lying on the road, and the daughters received no help from passersby. Help came after police personnel arrived on the scene. Only after circle inspector S Vijayachandra called civic chief P Srinivasa Rao to inform him about the incident, the body was shifted to the government hospital. Later, the body was cremated at an assigned burial ground. Locals said the body was left unattended for more than an hour. The local volunteer was informed, but he did not turn up, allegedly.

