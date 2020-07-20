STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rebel YSRC MP donates three months salary of Rs 3.96 lakh for Ram temple construction

Raghurama Krishna Raju, who won on a YSRC ticket in the 2018 elections, represents Narasapuram constituency. In the recent past, he has been vocal against the policies of the YSRC government.

Published: 20th July 2020 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

YSRCP leader Raghurama Krishna Raju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rebel YSRC MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju on Monday contributed three months of his salary for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya. The foundation stone for the construction of the temple is likely to be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5.

The MP made the contribution through a cheque of Rs 3.96 lakh and addressed a letter to the Chairman, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. "Along with the billion Hindus world over, we are also anxiously awaiting the memorable occasion of laying of foundation stone by Prime Minister Narendra Modiji,'' he said.

Raghurama Krishna Raju, who won on a YSRC ticket in the 2018 elections, represents Narasapuram constituency. In the recent past, he has been vocal against the policies of the YSRC government in the state.

Raghurama Krishna Raju raised his voice against the proposal of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to auction its lands, government's move to introduce English medium education in the state and the sand mafia inviting the wrath of the party leadership.

A showcause notice was served on the MP. As he did not respond to the notice, the party had recently met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and sought disqualification of Raghurama Krishna Raju for his alleged anti-party activities.

Two days back, the MP wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urging the government to set up Goshala Development Committees in the state for protection of cows in the wake of incidents of cows kept at Goshalas run by temples and NGOs dying in the recent past.

"Caring for the cow and calf is close to the hearts of Hindus,'' he said in the letter to Jagan Mohan Reddy and asked the latter's intervention in setting up the committee to help protect cows and prevent recurrence of incidents of cows dying.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Raghurama Krishna Raju YSRC Ram temple Ayodhya temple
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp