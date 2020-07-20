Rebel YSRC MP donates three months salary of Rs 3.96 lakh for Ram temple construction

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rebel YSRC MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju on Monday contributed three months of his salary for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya. The foundation stone for the construction of the temple is likely to be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5.

The MP made the contribution through a cheque of Rs 3.96 lakh and addressed a letter to the Chairman, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. "Along with the billion Hindus world over, we are also anxiously awaiting the memorable occasion of laying of foundation stone by Prime Minister Narendra Modiji,'' he said.

Raghurama Krishna Raju, who won on a YSRC ticket in the 2018 elections, represents Narasapuram constituency. In the recent past, he has been vocal against the policies of the YSRC government in the state.

Raghurama Krishna Raju raised his voice against the proposal of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to auction its lands, government's move to introduce English medium education in the state and the sand mafia inviting the wrath of the party leadership.

A showcause notice was served on the MP. As he did not respond to the notice, the party had recently met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and sought disqualification of Raghurama Krishna Raju for his alleged anti-party activities.

Two days back, the MP wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urging the government to set up Goshala Development Committees in the state for protection of cows in the wake of incidents of cows kept at Goshalas run by temples and NGOs dying in the recent past.

"Caring for the cow and calf is close to the hearts of Hindus,'' he said in the letter to Jagan Mohan Reddy and asked the latter's intervention in setting up the committee to help protect cows and prevent recurrence of incidents of cows dying.