STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woman with COVID-19 asked to leave village in Andhra, forced to stay under tree

She visited the COVID-19 hospital attached to Government General Hospital in Nellore city two days ago where authorities allegedly denied admission citing lack of beds

Published: 20th July 2020 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, COVID 19, PPE

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A woman who tested positive for COVID-19 was forced to stay under a tree on the outskirts of Kaluvoya village in the district after her brothers refused to give shelter to her.

After testing positive, the woman visited the COVID-19 hospital attached to the Government General Hospital in Nellore but the authorities there reportedly denied admission, saying all the beds were occupied.

According to reports reaching here, the 45-year-old woman from Turpupalli under Rajampeta mandal in Kadapa district has been suffering from cancer and visited a cancer hospital on Podalakuru road in Nellore district. As per procedure, the staff at the cancer hospital asked her to undergo a COVID-19 test and her samples tested positive for the virus.

She visited the COVID-19 hospital attached to Government General Hospital in Nellore city two days ago where authorities allegedly denied admission citing lack of beds. She then went to the house of her two brothers who stay at Kaluvoya mandal headquarters but they too refused to provide shelter as she tested positive for COVID-19.

Locals did not allow her to stay in the village and asked her to leave. With no other go, she was staying under the shade of a tree on the outskirts of the village. She was provided food by passersby till her plight was noticed by the media.

After the media's intervention, revenue officials reached the village outskirts and are collecting details about the woman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Nellore
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp