Woman with COVID-19 asked to leave village in Andhra, forced to stay under tree

NELLORE: A woman who tested positive for COVID-19 was forced to stay under a tree on the outskirts of Kaluvoya village in the district after her brothers refused to give shelter to her.

After testing positive, the woman visited the COVID-19 hospital attached to the Government General Hospital in Nellore but the authorities there reportedly denied admission, saying all the beds were occupied.

According to reports reaching here, the 45-year-old woman from Turpupalli under Rajampeta mandal in Kadapa district has been suffering from cancer and visited a cancer hospital on Podalakuru road in Nellore district. As per procedure, the staff at the cancer hospital asked her to undergo a COVID-19 test and her samples tested positive for the virus.

She visited the COVID-19 hospital attached to Government General Hospital in Nellore city two days ago where authorities allegedly denied admission citing lack of beds. She then went to the house of her two brothers who stay at Kaluvoya mandal headquarters but they too refused to provide shelter as she tested positive for COVID-19.

Locals did not allow her to stay in the village and asked her to leave. With no other go, she was staying under the shade of a tree on the outskirts of the village. She was provided food by passersby till her plight was noticed by the media.

After the media's intervention, revenue officials reached the village outskirts and are collecting details about the woman.