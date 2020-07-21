STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Record 62 COVID-19 deaths in single day in Andhra Pradesh, 4,944 fresh cases

Meanwhile, 1,232 persons got discharged from hospitals across the state and the total recoveries now stand at 25,574. The total active cases now stand at 32,336

Medical staff collecting sample from a kid for COVID-19 test at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Friday

Medical staff collecting sample from a kid for COVID-19 test at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: Another surge of 4,944 COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday saw the state's tally go past the 58,000-mark. The state also recorded 62 deaths, the highest single day tally, in the past 24 hours taking the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 758. The total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 58,668.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 37,162 samples were tested in the past 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am. West Godavari recorded the highest number of 623 cases taking the district tally past the 4,000-mark followed by Guntur with 577 and Chittoor with 560.

East Godavari district is having the highest number of cases with 7,756 followed by Kurnool with 7,119.

A staggering 62 deaths were recorded and of them, 10 were from East Godavari, nine from Visakhapatnam, eight from Chittoor, seven from Srikakulam, six each from Anantapur and West Godavari districts, five each from Guntur and Prakasam districts, four from Kurnool and one each from Kadapa and Vizianagaram. This took the cumulative toll to 758.

Meanwhile, 1,232 persons got discharged from hospitals across the state and the total recoveries now stand at 25,574. The total active cases now stand at 32,336.

