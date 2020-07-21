STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tirupati declared a containment zone till August 5

In view of the continuous spike in Covid-19 cases, the entire Tirupati town has been declared a containment zone till August 5. 

Tirupati Railway Station wears a deserted look on Monday, when a lockdown was enforced | Madhav K

By Express News Service

NELLORE: In view of the continuous spike in Covid-19 cases, the entire Tirupati town has been declared a containment zone till August 5. Chittoor collector Dr Narayana Bharath Gupta, addressing the media here on Monday, said 30 per cent of the 5,400 confirmed infections reported till now in the district, were from Tirupati alone. “Commercial establishments will stay open till 11 am, after which even liquor stores and banks must close.

Pharmacies can function round-the-clock. The administration will review the situation again at the end of this month and announce a fresh decision,” the collector said, adding each of the 50 wards in the municipal corporation limit has recorded 20-40 positive cases so far, and that 56 people have died of the coronavirus in the district. 

Earlier, Bharath Gupta reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the district with civic chief PS Girisha and urban SP Avula Ramesh Reddy. The SP urged the townspeople not to come out of their houses after 11 am. “The 45 days of lockdown in Srikalahasthi has yielded good result. Now, we are expecting a similar outcome in Tirupati.”“Seventy-two police officials and 40 personnel of APSP Battalion have earlier tested positive. The department has lost one CI and a homeguard to the virus,” he added. Meanwhile, the civic chief said people with symptoms must reach out to health secretaries and volunteers. 
“Covid-19 tests are being done at Ruia, SVIMS and urban health centres. Vehicular movement will not be permitted after 11 am from now on.”

