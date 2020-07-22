Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh records highest single-day spike with 6,045 cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 6,045 persons testing positive for the virus taking the cumulative number of cases past 64,000-mark. The number of deaths in a day was also on the higher side with 65 patients succumbing to the virus and the death toll in the State now stands at 823.

Viskhapatnam recorded the highest number of positive cases with 1,049 persons affected with the virus while two other districts -- East Godavari and Guntur -- recorded more than 800 cases in a day. Kurnool and West Godavari districts reported more than 600 cases during the 24 hours.

With the surge in the cases from all the 13 districts, the cumulative positive cases in the State now stands at 64,713.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Centre, 49,553 samples were tested in the past 24 hours ending Wednesday at 9 am. On the brighter side, 6,494 patients got discharged from various hospitals after their recovery bringing down the active cases to 31,763. A total of 32,127 persons

recovered from the virus till now.

The highest number of deaths were reported from Guntur district with 15 persons succumbing to the virus followed by 10 in Krishna, eight in West Godavari, seven in East Godavari, five each in Chittoor and Kurnool, four in Vizianagaram, three each in Prakasam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and one each in Kadapa and Nellore districts.

No person coming to the State from other States or countries tested positive for the virus during the 24 hours.