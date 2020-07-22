Dalit youth dies after thrashed by cops for not wearing mask in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A Dalit youngster was allegedly beaten to death by the police in Chirala for not wearing a mask and purportedly driving under the influence of alcohol. The cops, however, said he died after he jumped out of a police vehicle while being taken to the police station.

The incident happened on Saturday, and the youngster, Y Kiran Kumar, died late on Tuesday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and ordered for an inquiry into the incident after Kiran's relatives and Dalit organisations staged a protest.

Guntur district Additional SP was appointed as the probe officer following the CM's instructions. SI Vijay Kumar of Chirala Police was sent to Vacancy Reserve (VR) following the allegations against him.

Y Kiran Kumar, along with his friend Shini Abraham, was caught by constable Ramireddy at the Kothapet check-post of Chirala II Town police limits on the night of July 18 (Saturday). As they were not wearing masks and roaming on the road in the night violating the lockdown norms, the constable counselled them. However, the duo allegedly entered into an argument with the cop who in return alerted his colleagues.

"When the SI and other cops were shifting the duo, Kiran Kumar jumped out of the running vehicle near Narayana school crossroads to flee. He, however, suffered a head injury and was shifted to a hospital," District SP Siddharth Kaushal said.

Police registered a case against the duo under various Sections of IPC, MV Act, and also under Section 51 of Disaster Management Act for violating the lockdown norms. Shaini Abraham was subjected to breath analyser tests where it was confirmed that he consumed alcohol in excess. The doctors at the Chirala government hospital sent the blood samples of Kiran Kumar also for alcohol tests.

Meanwhile, when Kiran Kumar was in an unconscious state, his father Mohan Rao lodged a complaint against the police alleging that his son was beaten up by SI Vijay Kumar and a case was registered under Section 324 of IPC.

As Kiran Kumar's condition worsened, he was shifted to a private hospital in Guntur where he died late Tuesday night.

The SP, in a statement, said the deceased was not beaten up by any policeman and the youngster died of injuries he suffered when he tried to flee. There is no misbehaving of any police officer in this incident. However, we already ordered a thorough inquiry into this," the SP stated.

On Wednesday, family members of Kiran Kumar and Dalit organisations staged a protest in front of Chirala police station demanding action against the SI.

Meanwhile, SP Siddharth Kaushal handed over this case to Darsi DSP for an impartial investigation. The SI was sent to VR pending inquiry.