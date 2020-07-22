STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dalit youth dies after thrashed by cops for not wearing mask in Andhra Pradesh

Guntur district Additional SP was appointed as inquiry officer following the instructions of the Chief Minister and SI Vijay Kumar was sent to Vacancy Reserve (VR).

Published: 22nd July 2020 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A Dalit youngster was allegedly beaten to death by the police in Chirala for not wearing a mask and purportedly driving under the influence of alcohol. The cops, however, said he died after he jumped out of a police vehicle while being taken to the police station.

The incident happened on Saturday, and the youngster, Y Kiran Kumar, died late on Tuesday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and ordered for an inquiry into the incident after Kiran's relatives and Dalit organisations staged a protest.

Guntur district Additional SP was appointed as the probe officer following the CM's instructions. SI Vijay Kumar of Chirala Police was sent to Vacancy Reserve (VR) following the allegations against him.

Y Kiran Kumar, along with his friend Shini Abraham, was caught by constable Ramireddy at the Kothapet check-post of Chirala II Town police limits on the night of July 18 (Saturday). As they were not wearing masks and roaming on the road in the night violating the lockdown norms, the constable counselled them. However, the duo allegedly entered into an argument with the cop who in return alerted his colleagues.

"When the SI and other cops were shifting the duo, Kiran Kumar jumped out of the running vehicle near Narayana school crossroads to flee. He, however, suffered a head injury and was shifted to a hospital," District SP Siddharth Kaushal said.

Police registered a case against the duo under various Sections of IPC, MV Act, and also under Section 51 of Disaster Management Act for violating the lockdown norms. Shaini Abraham was subjected to breath analyser tests where it was confirmed that he consumed alcohol in excess. The doctors at the Chirala government hospital sent the blood samples of Kiran Kumar also for alcohol tests.

Meanwhile, when Kiran Kumar was in an unconscious state, his father Mohan Rao lodged a complaint against the police alleging that his son was beaten up by SI Vijay Kumar and a case was registered under Section 324 of IPC.

As Kiran Kumar's condition worsened, he was shifted to a private hospital in Guntur where he died late Tuesday night.

The SP, in a statement, said the deceased was not beaten up by any policeman and the youngster died of injuries he suffered when he tried to flee. There is no misbehaving of any police officer in this incident. However, we already ordered a thorough inquiry into this," the SP stated.

On Wednesday, family members of Kiran Kumar and Dalit organisations staged a protest in front of Chirala police station demanding action against the SI.

Meanwhile, SP Siddharth Kaushal handed over this case to Darsi DSP for an impartial investigation. The SI was sent to VR pending inquiry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff had to be deployed to clear the water stagnation in Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
New ward at Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital filled with water due to rains
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India Ideas Summit : The options to invest in India are extensive says PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp