Two siblings bring taste of Hyderabad biryani home

Their innovative idea drew huge response from the public. Madina Netaji and Jawahar had migrated to Hyderabad after completion of BSc Computer Science about a year ago.

Published: 22nd July 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

By G Ramesh Babu
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Tired of looking for a job after returning from Hyderabad due to the lockdown, two siblings from Kothavaraka in Kaviti mandal of Uddanam region have set up a Hyderabad biryani centre with home delivery facility in their village. They even provided employment to four other returnees in the village.

Their innovative idea drew huge response from the public. Madina Netaji and Jawahar had migrated to Hyderabad after completion of BSc Computer Science about a year ago. They were working in a mining company office in Hyderabad. A day before the lockdown was clamped, they returned to their native village on bikes. They spent several days searching for employment locally but their efforts went in vain. With the help of a cook, who also returned from Hyderabad, they set up a Hyderabad biryani centre in the village on June 11. As their business started giving good returns, they decided not to go back to Hyderabad again.

“On the eve of the nationwide lockdown, my brother and I had returned to the village on bikes,” said Netaji, a resident of Kothavaraka.“We met several people seeking employment after returning from Hyderabad. As we could not get any employment, we thought of setting up a Hyderabad biryani centre in the village. We found a good cook who also returned from Hyderabad. We gave wide publicity by using social media prior to launching the biryani centre. As we are offering home delivery, we received about 150 orders on the very first day,” he told TNIE.

“Currently, we are getting not less than 200 orders per day. We deliver food to villages in Kaviti, Kanchili, Sompeta, Mandasa and Ichchapuram mandals,” said Netaji.“Even after normalcy is restored, we want to stay back in our village,” he added.

