Warder, two inmates test positive; GGH gets 40 ventilators

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A warder of Ongole central prison tested positive for Covid-19 two days ago. He was shifted to the Covid care centre on the campus of Ongole IIIT. As a precautionary measure, rapid antigen tests were conducted on 25 inmates of the prison.

Of them, two prisoners tested positive on Tuesday. The duo have been shifted to the Covid care centre. The first corona case in the central prison was reported a month ago. A remand prisoner, who was shifted to Ongole from Vijayawada, tested positive. Four positive cases have been reported in the prison so far.

Sanitisation of the entire premises has been taken up, I Nitya Hita Prakash, Superintendent of Ongole prison, told TNIE. Meanwhile, the government has provided 40 ventilators to the district Covid-19 hospital. At present, the Ongole GGH has 27 ventilators.